AP govt to call fresh tenders soon for Amaravati development works

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will soon call fresh tenders for the state capital development works here, state Municipal Minister P Narayana has said.

Addressing reporters after the 39th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting, Narayana said, “World Bank agreed to give Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati development works but insisted on completing flood prevention works as soon as possible.

Consequently, action will be taken to build reservoirs within the 217 sq km Amravati core capital region and outside.” The Municipal Minister said the old tenders called for Amaravati will be closed soon and fresh tenders will be called to complete Amaravati works in three years. Between 2014 and 2019, he noted that tenders worth Rs 41,000 crore were called for Amaravati development and works to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore were also taken up.

The High Court and Assembly buildings, roads, residential complexes of judges, ministers, officials and others were part of these works. Narayana accused the previous YSRCP government of “neglecting” all ongoing works in the name of three capitals, including withholding bills for several contract agencies which had taken up the work. According to the minister, a technical committee comprising chief engineers was formed on July 24 to resolve issues related to the old tenders, and it submitted a 23-point report to the government on October 29.

He said new tenders could be called for the High Court and the Assembly buildings before January and all other works before December 31. The government will build gravity canal reservoirs and storage reservoirs in and around the greenfield capital city of Amaravati based on the designs from Netherlands, he added.

The Municipal Minister said this design will be used to build Kondaveeti and Palavagu gravity canal reservoirs within Amaravati and storage reservoirs outside the capital city at Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Sakhamuru and Undavalli. Besides, Narayana said an inner ring road and outer ring road will be built in Amaravati as decided earlier though bypass roads are being constructed around the greenfield capital city.