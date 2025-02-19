AP Grants Early Leave to Muslim Employees During Ramzan; BJP Welcomes the Move, Why the Double Engine Government’s Stance Shifts?

Amaravati: The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has granted permission for Muslim employees to leave work one hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, from March 2 to March 30. This move has been welcomed by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), offering a sharp contrast to the BJP’s stance on a similar matter in the neighboring Congress-ruled Telangana.

Early Leave for Muslim Employees

According to the recent circular issued by Mukesh Kumar Meena, the Principal Secretary (Political), all Muslim employees in the state, including contract and outsourced staff, are permitted to leave their offices and schools an hour early on all working days during Ramzan to perform necessary rituals. This exemption will be applicable from March 2 to March 30, provided that it does not interfere with any exigent requirements for employee presence in their respective departments.

The decision also extends to Muslim workers in village and ward secretariats, although any urgent need for their services could override this early leave provision.

Also Read: Will Telangana Government Grant Early Leave to Muslim Employees During Ramzan? Read on to Find Out.

BJP’s Stand on the Issue

BJP leader S Yamini Sharma welcomed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision, highlighting the party’s commitment to “Antyodaya” (upliftment of all) and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (development for all, together with all). “Our guiding principle is equality for everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion,” Sharma emphasized.

However, she pointed out that the BJP has never supported “appeasement politics,” which, according to her, was a tactic employed by Congress for over six decades. Sharma added that the BJP aims for equality and the betterment of all citizens without favoring any particular community.

Contrast with Telangana’s Controversy

While the BJP has supported this move in Andhra Pradesh, it had strongly criticized the Congress-led Telangana government for granting a similar exemption to Muslim employees. BJP leader and Union Minister B Sanjay Kumar had questioned why the government did not offer similar allowances to Hindu devotees observing the ‘Ayyappa Deeksha,’ a 41-day vow of devotion to Lord Ayyappa.

Firebrand Hindutva leader and BJP MLA T Raja Singh had also lashed out at the Telangana government over the issue, sparking a controversy in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Government’s Balanced Approach

In Andhra Pradesh, however, the BJP has refrained from publicly criticizing the early leave decision, likely due to the NDA alliance consisting of TDP, BJP, and Janasena. The ruling party in the state has avoided making the matter a point of contention in order to maintain a harmonious relationship within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farook expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for releasing Rs 45 crore for the pending honoraria of 5,000 imams and muezzins across the state.

Double Standard of Double Engine Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of adopting a double standard when it comes to the issue of allowing Muslim employees to leave early during Ramzan. While the BJP welcomed the decision of the Andhra Pradesh government, led by an alliance of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, to permit Muslim employees to leave an hour early during Ramzan, they opposed a similar move by the Congress government in Telangana.

The BJP’s stance appears to be politically motivated, as they are part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh and are in the opposition in Telangana. This contrasting approach raises questions about the BJP’s consistency and exposes the political maneuvering that aligns with the party’s alliances and opposition status, further highlighting the double standard of the so-called “double engine government.”