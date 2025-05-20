AP ICET 2025 Results Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Rank Card

Amaravati: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 have been officially released. The exam facilitates admissions into MBA and MCA programs across the state.

Results Announced by Andhra University VC

The results were declared by Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prof. G.P. Rajasekhar at the Academic Senate Hall in Visakhapatnam. The AP ICET 2025 exam was conducted on May 7 at multiple centers across Andhra Pradesh. The preliminary key for the examination had been released recently, followed by the final results.

Steps to Check AP ICET 2025 Results

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online. Follow these steps:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on the “AP ICET 2025 Results” link on the homepage. Enter your AP ICET registration ID and hall ticket number. Your AP ICET rank card will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the rank card for future reference.

Admission to MBA and MCA Courses

Successful candidates in the AP ICET 2025 will be eligible for admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs in various colleges across Andhra Pradesh.