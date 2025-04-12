AP Inter Results 2025 Out Now, Step-by-Step Guide to Check Scores Online & via WhatsApp

Amaravati: The much-anticipated Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results have finally been released, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students. The results are now accessible not only on the official website but also through school websites and even via WhatsApp, making it easier for students to check their scores.

This year, the state recorded a significant improvement in the pass percentages. The first-year pass rate increased by 3%, while the second-year results saw a rise of 5% compared to the previous year — a promising sign of progress in the education sector.

Among the districts, Krishna, Guntur, and NTR emerged as top performers in both the first and second-year examinations. On the other hand, Alluri Seetharama Raju, Anakapalli, and Chittoor lagged behind in the second-year results, while Chittoor, Alluri Seetharama Raju, and Sathya Sai districts were at the bottom in the first-year performance.

The Inter results were officially released by Minister Nara Lokesh on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his message, the minister highlighted the visible improvement in performance, particularly in government and government-run institutions.

“This success is the result of the hard work of students, junior faculty, and all those who have contributed to the progress of education,” Lokesh stated.

He encouraged students who did not clear the exams not to lose hope.

“See this as a stepping stone. Work harder and come back stronger,” he added, while extending greetings and best wishes to all students for their future endeavors.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2025

Students can check their AP Inter Results 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: resultsbie.ap.gov.in Click on “IPE March 2025 Results” Select the respective year (1st Year or 2nd Year) Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth Click on “Submit” to view the result Download or print the marks memo for future reference

WhatsApp Option:

Alternatively, results can also be accessed via WhatsApp.

Send a “Hi” message to 9552300009 and follow the prompts under the Mana Mitra Service.

For Students Not Satisfied with Results:

Students who are unhappy with their results have the following options:

Recounting

Re-verification of answer scripts

Supplementary exams for subjects not cleared

Further details will be available on the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) website.