AP Liquor Scam: ED Set to Investigate the Liquor Scandal?

Guwahati: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) liquor scam, which took place during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSCP) government, has created a storm across the country. The issue gained significant traction after MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu raised it in Parliament, making it a hot topic in political circles.

The MP, who is also the leader of the TDP Parliamentary Party, detailed the extent of the scam, revealing a loss of ₹18,860 crores between 2019 and 2024 due to unaccountable business practices. He accused YSRCP leaders of generating ₹20,000 crores in revenue through unethical means.

Call for Investigation into AP Liquor Scam

Lavu Krishna Devarayalu emphasized the need for an investigation into the matter by central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other investigating bodies. His comments have sparked a significant political debate, with many calling for transparency and accountability regarding the dealings that led to the massive financial losses.

Following his remarks in Parliament, MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu met with Home Minister Amit Shah, sparking even more political interest. Reports suggest that the Home Minister personally invited MP Devarayalu to his office to discuss the details of the scam, and it is believed that the MP shared comprehensive information regarding the issue.

Subsequently, Devarayalu visited Amaravati to brief Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu about the developments and his conversation with the Home Minister.

Rising Political Tensions Over Liquor Scam

The liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh is creating ripples not just in the state but across India. Other states have witnessed similar controversies involving alcohol policies. The Delhi liquor case saw the arrest of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who faced significant political fallout, failing to win even a single seat in the subsequent elections.

The issue has spread to Telangana, where former CM K. Kavitha was imprisoned due to similar accusations. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh is also in the midst of its own liquor-related scandal, with raids taking place at the residence of the former CM Bhupesh Baghel. The ED has already initiated investigations in these states, while Tamil Nadu has also been under scrutiny for allegations related to its liquor policies.

BJP Demands Inquiry into AP Liquor Scam

Amidst the political uproar, the BJP has demanded a thorough investigation into the AP liquor scam. Political analysts believe that the central and state governments might soon take key actions related to this high-profile issue. The debate is intensifying about who the key players are in this massive scam, with several prominent individuals under suspicion.

If major developments occur, central and state governments will likely take action, but the question remains: will the CBI take over the case? Will the CID handle it? Or will the ED join the investigation? These are crucial questions that are being discussed widely in political circles.

Social Media Buzz Around the Liquor Scam

As the controversy grows, social media has exploded with viral posts alleging that the key figures in this liquor scam are high-ranking officials from the previous government. There is widespread speculation that the noose is tightening around these individuals, and it appears that investigations are likely to intensify.

This growing scandal continues to dominate headlines, with political leaders calling for swift action to hold those involved accountable. As new details emerge, both the central and state governments are under pressure to decide how to proceed with the investigation.

The AP liquor scam is set to remain a major political issue in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates on the developments.