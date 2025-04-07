AP Rains Alert: Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal to Bring Rainfall Across Andhra Pradesh for Next 3 Days
Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience significant relief from the intense summer heat, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the state over the next three days. This change in weather is attributed to the development of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal expected by April 8.
IMD Predicts Drop in Temperatures Across the State
Due to the formation of a low-pressure zone, temperatures are expected to drop across coastal and inland Andhra Pradesh. The IMD stated that widespread rainfall is expected throughout the state, bringing much-needed cooling relief to residents affected by the ongoing heatwave.
Weather Systems Behind the Rainfall
The current weather system includes:
- A trough extending from North and Central Maharashtra to North Tamil Nadu at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level.
- A cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby regions extending up to 5.8 km above sea level.
These systems are facilitating the formation of a low-pressure area that will move toward Bangladesh and Myanmar while influencing weather patterns across Andhra Pradesh.
Regions to Experience Moderate to Heavy Rainfall
Several districts in Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains, particularly due to the low-pressure impact. The IMD has advised residents in these regions to stay updated with local weather warnings and advisories.
High Temperatures Recorded Before Rainfall Alert
Before the rain forecast, temperatures soared in many parts of the state:
- Kurnool, Prakasam, Nandyala, Srikakulam, and Palnadu recorded temperatures over 40°C.
- North Coastal Andhra saw temperatures between 39°C and 41°C.
- Rayalaseema region reported even higher heat levels, ranging between 41°C and 43°C.