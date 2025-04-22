AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Date Announced, Check Steps to Download

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is all set to release the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 on April 23. The official announcement will be made during a press conference scheduled for 11 AM, following which students can access their results online and via WhatsApp.

Where to Check AP 10th Class Results 2025

Students can check their AP SSC results 2025 through the official websites:

Once on the site, students need to:

Click on the AP 10th Result 2025 link. Enter their SSC Roll Number and other login credentials. View and download the marks memo for future reference.

Check AP 10th Results 2025 via WhatsApp – Mana Mitra Facility

For added convenience, students can also access their SSC results through WhatsApp using the Mana Mitra platform, a government initiative aimed at providing digital services to citizens.

Here’s how to check SSC results on WhatsApp:

Save and message ‘Hi’ to 9552300009 – the official Mana Mitra WhatsApp number. Choose the Education/Student Related Services option. Click on SSC Results. Enter the required details (such as hall ticket number). The result will be sent as a PDF, which can be saved for future use.

Mana Mitra: Bridging Government Services Digitally

The Mana Mitra WhatsApp service is part of a broader initiative to ensure easier access to government services, allowing students and citizens to resolve issues without visiting offices physically.

Important Note for Students