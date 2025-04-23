AP SSC Exams 2025 Results Announced: Girls Outshine Boys Again

Amaravati: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for the academic year 2024–25 were declared on Monday, revealing an overall pass percentage of 81.14%, with girls outperforming boys by a significant margin.

More than 6.1 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams held between March 17 and 31, 2025, including over 3 lakh girls and 3.1 lakh boys. According to the official press release from the Directorate of Government Examinations, 84% of girls passed, compared to 78.22% of boys, marking a 5.78% gender gap in favour of girls.

Top and Bottom Performing Districts

Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as the top performer, with a pass percentage of 93.90%, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass rate at 47.64%, said K Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of Government Examinations.

School Performance and Medium-Wise Results

Out of the participating schools, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 19 schools reported zero pass percentage, highlighting a wide disparity in school-level outcomes.

Among the mediums of instruction, English medium students performed the best, with a pass percentage of 83.19%, the report added.

The Directorate congratulated the successful students and encouraged those who did not clear the exam to work hard for the upcoming supplementary examinations.