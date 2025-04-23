AP SSC Exams 2025 Results Announced: Girls Outshine Boys Again
The results of the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for the academic year 2024–25 were declared on Monday, revealing an overall pass percentage of 81.14%, with girls outperforming boys by a significant margin.
More than 6.1 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams held between March 17 and 31, 2025, including over 3 lakh girls and 3.1 lakh boys. According to the official press release from the Directorate of Government Examinations, 84% of girls passed, compared to 78.22% of boys, marking a 5.78% gender gap in favour of girls.
Top and Bottom Performing Districts
Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as the top performer, with a pass percentage of 93.90%, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass rate at 47.64%, said K Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of Government Examinations.
School Performance and Medium-Wise Results
Out of the participating schools, 1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, while 19 schools reported zero pass percentage, highlighting a wide disparity in school-level outcomes.
Among the mediums of instruction, English medium students performed the best, with a pass percentage of 83.19%, the report added.
The Directorate congratulated the successful students and encouraged those who did not clear the exam to work hard for the upcoming supplementary examinations.