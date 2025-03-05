AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download Admit Cards for March Public Exams

Amaravathi: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for students appearing in the AP SSC Public Examination March 2025.

Eligible candidates can now download their 10th Class Hall Ticket 2025 from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

With the AP SSC board exams approaching, students must ensure they have their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute hassles. The admit card is a crucial document, and students must carry a hard copy to the examination center.

How to Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025?

Students can download their AP SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2025 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: Go to bse.ap.gov.in Find the hall ticket link: Click on the link that says “SSC Public Examinations March 2025 – Hall Ticket Download.” Enter required details: Select your district, school name, student name, and date of birth (DOB). Click on submit: After entering the details, click on the “Download” button. Print your hall ticket: Once the hall ticket is displayed, download and take a printout for future reference.

Important Details on AP SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2025

The AP SSC Hall Ticket contains vital information that students must verify before the exam. These details include:

✔ Student’s Name

✔ Roll Number

✔ Examination Center Name & Code

✔ Date & Time of Exam

✔ Instructions for the Examination

✔ Photograph & Signature of the Student

Note: In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, students should contact their school authorities or the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) immediately.

Exam Guidelines for AP SSC Public Exams 2025

The Directorate of Government Examinations, AP, has issued strict guidelines for the SSC Board Exams 2025 to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.

1. Carry the Hall Ticket

Students must bring a hard copy of their AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 to the examination center. Entry will not be allowed without a valid hall ticket.

2. Arrive Early at the Exam Center

Students should reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the exam to avoid last-minute rush and verification issues.

3. Banned Items in the Exam Hall

Candidates are not allowed to bring any of the following items inside the examination hall:

🚫 Mobile Phones

🚫 Smart Watches

🚫 Electronic Gadgets

🚫 Books, Papers, or Any Study Material

🚫 Calculators

Strict action will be taken against students found with any prohibited items.

4. Exam Center Allotment Rules

According to the official notification, students must appear at their designated examination center as per the hall ticket. If a candidate appears at a different center, their exam performance will be canceled.

5. Follow the COVID-19 Guidelines (if applicable)

Although pandemic-related restrictions have eased, students are advised to maintain hygiene, carry their own stationery items, and follow any specific guidelines issued by the authorities.

AP SSC Board Exam 2025: Important Dates

Event Date AP SSC Hall Ticket Release Date March 2025 AP SSC Board Exam Start Date March 2025 AP SSC Board Exam End Date April 2025 Result Declaration (Expected) May 2025

Students should regularly check the official website for any updates or changes in the schedule.

What to Do If You Cannot Download the AP SSC Hall Ticket?

If students face difficulties while downloading their SSC Hall Ticket 2025, they can try the following solutions:

✅ Check Internet Connection – Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

✅ Verify Login Details – Double-check the district, school name, student name, and DOB entered.

✅ Use an Updated Browser – Try using the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

✅ Contact School Authorities – If the issue persists, approach your school for assistance.