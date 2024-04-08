AP: Vijayawada police seize 30 kg donkey meat

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada police have seized over 30 kilograms of donkey meat during the raids conducted at three places under the NTR police Commissionerate, and FIRs have been booked against five donkey meat sellers.

Based on a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and Eswari Pausmarti Animal Rescue Organisation, the NTR Police Commissionerate has taken action, and first information reports (FIR) were registered, PETA said in a statement here on Monday.

FIRs were registered by Krishna Lanka, Satyanarayanapuram, and Patamata Police stations under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

A total of five donkey meat sellers were booked.

The seized meat was destroyed by municipal authorities after completing the necessary formalities.

PETA India’s previous action has resulted in 78 donkeys being rescued from the trade in Andhra Pradesh and over 1000 kilograms of meat being seized and destroyed.

“Donkeys are emotional, clever animals who form deep bonds with their families and friends. Yet in Andhra Pradesh, these sensitive animals are being hacked up for their flesh,” said PETA India Cruelty Case Division Legal Advisor and Manager Meet Ashar.

“PETA India is calling on everyone to report illegal donkey slaughter to authorities and extend compassion to all animals by eating vegan.”

In India, killing donkeys and eating their flesh violates a number of laws.

Donkey slaughter violates Section 429 of the IPC, 1860, and is punishable with a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both. Killing donkeys is also an offence under Section 11(1)(a) and (l) of the PCA Act, 1960.

Consumption of donkey meat is illegal under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and slaughtering animals in public places is banned under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001.