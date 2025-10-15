Hyderabad

Apollo AyurVAID & HCAH SuVitas Launch Precision Ayurveda Centre in Hyderabad

Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder and Managing Director of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, along with Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and President of HCAH SuVitas, inaugurated the “AyurVAID HCAH Centre for Precision Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine” at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi15 October 2025 - 14:46
Apollo AyurVAID & HCAH SuVitas Launch Precision Ayurveda Centre in Hyderabad
Apollo AyurVAID & HCAH SuVitas Launch Precision Ayurveda Centre in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder and Managing Director of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, along with Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and President of HCAH SuVitas, inaugurated the “AyurVAID HCAH Centre for Precision Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine” at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. The new centre aims to combine traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern integrative medicine approaches, providing personalized healthcare solutions for patients.

Tags
Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi15 October 2025 - 14:46
Photo of Uma Devi

Uma Devi

Uma Devi brings years of expertise in curating vibrant content across the realms of arts, literature, food, and entertainment. Her passion for storytelling is evident in her deep dives into cultural narratives and trends. Her articles and features are celebrated for their artistic flair and insightful perspectives, setting benchmarks in lifestyle category.
Back to top button