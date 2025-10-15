Hyderabad
Apollo AyurVAID & HCAH SuVitas Launch Precision Ayurveda Centre in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Rajiv Vasudevan, Founder and Managing Director of Apollo AyurVAID Hospitals, along with Dr. Gaurav Thukral, Co-Founder and President of HCAH SuVitas, inaugurated the “AyurVAID HCAH Centre for Precision Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine” at Somajiguda, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. The new centre aims to combine traditional Ayurvedic practices with modern integrative medicine approaches, providing personalized healthcare solutions for patients.