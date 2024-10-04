Technology

Apple to open 4 more stores in India, start selling ‘Made in India’ iPhone 16 Pro from this month

iPhone maker Apple on Friday said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

Abdul Wasi4 October 2024 - 10:28
New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple on Friday said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

The company said it will also roll out its first-ever “made in India” iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month.

“We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country.

We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members,” Apple’s senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O’Brien, said in a statement. 

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

“Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai,” the statement said.

According to people aware of the development, the stores are likely to be opened next year.

The company announced that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

“Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India,” the statement said.

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.

“Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world,” the statement said.

According to sources, supplies of the high-end, Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to begin this month.

