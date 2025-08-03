Applications Invited for Govt-Certified Cybersecurity Courses — Check Who’s Eligible to Apply

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) has invited online applications for its Government of India-certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses.

Applicants can choose from various courses, including Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and master’s Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These courses range from six months to a year.

This is a fantastic chance for people with qualifications Inter, 10+2, Diploma, Engineering, and PG to boost their skills in the exciting field of cybersecurity.

After completing courses, candidates will get opportunities in job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, among others.

For more details www.nacsindia.org or call 7893141797.