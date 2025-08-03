Applications Invited for Govt-Certified Cybersecurity Courses — Check Who’s Eligible to Apply

Education

The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) has invited online applications for its Government of India-certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf3 August 2025 - 22:29
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) has invited online applications for its Government of India-certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses.

Applicants can choose from various courses, including Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, and master’s Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking. These courses range from six months to a year.

This is a fantastic chance for people with qualifications Inter, 10+2, Diploma, Engineering, and PG to boost their skills in the exciting field of cybersecurity.

After completing courses, candidates will get opportunities in job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, and Security Analyst, among others.

For more details www.nacsindia.org or call 7893141797.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
