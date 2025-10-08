Applications Invited for Retail Liquor Shops within Charminar Excise Limits

Hyderabad: Applications are being invited to obtain licenses to operate liquor shops within the limits of the Prohibition and Excise Station Charminar.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Prohibition and Excise Inspector G.Srinivas Rao said applications are being invited for new licenses to operate retail liquor shops from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027. Anyone interested and above the age of 21 can apply by paying Rs 3 lakh (non-refundable). The license will be valid for two years for those who have been allotted a shop.

He said applications for liquor shops in the state will be accepted at the concerned DPEO offices, the Commissioner and Prohibition Excise offices. Pertaining to the Hyderabad district, applications for liquor shops are received at Abkari Bhavan, 4th floor, Nampally, Hyderabad.