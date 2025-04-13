April 14, 2025 Ambedkar Jayanti Public Holiday: Are Banks, Schools & Offices Closed? Your Holiday Update

New Delhi: Monday, April 14, 2025, will be observed as a public holiday across India to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti. This nationwide observance, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, will affect the operations of various institutions, including banks, government offices, and schools.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated annually to honor the memory and contributions of the renowned social reformer and jurist. The central government has officially declared April 14th a public holiday. This day holds particular significance and sees widespread observances, especially in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Bank Holiday Status on April 14, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar confirms that banks will be closed in a majority of states on Monday, April 14, 2025, due to the Ambedkar Jayanti Public Holiday.

Banks will remain closed in the following states and union territories:

Tripura

West Bengal

Jammu and Kashmir

Arunachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Goa

Jharkhand

Sikkim

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Chandigarh

Karnataka

Kerala

Maharashtra

Odisha

Rajasthan

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

Assam

However, banks are scheduled to remain open in:

Madhya Pradesh

Nagaland

New Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

While physical bank branches will be shut in the specified regions, customers can continue to use online banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking apps, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking for various financial and non-financial transactions. ATMs are also expected to remain operational.

Reflecting the central government’s declaration, government offices across the country will generally observe the public holiday on April 14, 2025. Specific state governments have also reiterated this; for instance, the Uttar Pradesh government has declared it a public holiday, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has announced a holiday for all government offices in Delhi.

Similarly, schools and colleges in many states are expected to be closed in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective educational institutions for confirmation regarding the school holiday.

Stock Market Closure

Investors and traders should note that the Indian stock markets will be closed on Monday, April 14, 2025. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will suspend trading across all segments for the day due to the Ambedkar Jayanti public holiday.

Dry Day Declaration

Several regions have declared April 14, 2025, a dry day in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti. This means the sale of alcohol will be prohibited on this day in:

Maharashtra

Bengaluru (Karnataka)

Delhi

As the nation prepares to observe the April 14, 2025 Ambedkar Jayanti Public Holiday, residents are advised to plan accordingly, considering the closure of banks, government offices, and potential school holidays in their respective areas. Checking local notifications remains advisable for specific operational timings or closures.