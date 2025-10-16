APSDMA Issues Heavy Rain Alert: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Expected in Coastal Districts

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a weather alert as the northeast monsoon begins to intensify across the state. Officials have forecast moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts over the next 24 hours.

According to the APSDMA, heavy downpours are expected in isolated areas of Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts on Friday. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorms is likely to lash parts of Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts.

Authorities have also cautioned of strong winds ranging between 35 and 55 kmph along the south coastal region, urging residents to take necessary precautions. People have been advised to avoid open spaces, stay away from trees and large hoardings, and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Disaster management officials emphasized the importance of preparedness and public cooperation, noting that precautionary measures could help minimize potential risks during the heavy rain spell.