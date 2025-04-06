APSRTC to Introduce 750 Electric Buses Across Andhra Pradesh Soon

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is all set to launch electric buses across the state in a phased manner. According to official sources, the central government has completed all necessary preparations to supply 750 electric buses in the initial phase.

Tenders Finalized and Production Underway

The tender process for the procurement of electric buses has been successfully completed. A contracted company responsible for building the bus bodies is already working at full pace to meet delivery timelines. The move comes as part of a broader government initiative to modernize and decarbonize the state’s public transport system.

Charging Infrastructure Being Developed Statewide

To support the seamless operation of the new electric fleet, advanced electric bus charging stations are also being installed rapidly across major cities and highways in Andhra Pradesh. Officials have emphasized that uninterrupted services will be ensured with the help of this growing charging infrastructure.

Also Read: Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rains and Thunderstorms Affecting Telugu States

Phased Rollout Starting from Major Cities

In the initial phase, these electric buses will operate on high-density routes and in major urban centers. Gradually, the service will expand to district-level and rural areas, making sustainable public transportation more accessible to all parts of the state.

Environment-Friendly and Cost-Effective Travel

According to the transport department, the introduction of electric buses will not only enhance commuter comfort and reduce environmental impact but also help control the rising fuel expenses. The government aims to transition a significant portion of the public transport fleet to electric vehicles within the next few years.

This initiative is expected to set a benchmark in eco-friendly transportation and strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable development.