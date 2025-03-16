APSSC exams to begin from Monday – free bus travel for students!

Hyderabad: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Andhra Pradesh are set to begin on Monday, March 18. The exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and will continue for 16 days.

Over 6.49 Lakh Students to Appear for Exams

A total of 6,49,275 students across the state will take the SSC board exams. The Department of Education has established 3,450 examination centers to accommodate students.

Also Read: School Violence Alert: 9th Class Girl Pushed Off Balcony, Critical Condition!

Special Measures to Ensure Smooth Conduct of Exams

Authorities have made all necessary arrangements for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the exams. Considering the rising summer temperatures, officials have deployed medical staff at exam centers to provide emergency assistance if needed.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Free Bus Travel for SSC Students

To assist students in reaching their examination centers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has arranged special buses.

The APSRTC has also announced that students can travel for free in any APSRTC bus by showing their SSC hall ticket.