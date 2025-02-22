Arab Leaders Meet in Riyadh to Discuss Palestinian Issue and Gaza Developments

Saudi Arabia: In a significant gathering, leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain convened in Riyadh to discuss pressing issues related to Palestine and the situation in Gaza. The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the meeting was a “consultative brotherly meeting,” although specific details of the talks were not disclosed.

The discussions primarily focused on Gaza’s post-war reconstruction efforts in light of a controversial proposal by former US President Donald Trump to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. His plan suggested transforming Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” by relocating its 2.4 million inhabitants to neighboring Egypt and Jordan. This proposal has been widely rejected by Arab nations, further fueling the urgency of the Riyadh summit.

Importance of the Meeting

Umer Karim, an expert on Saudi foreign policy, described the summit as the “most consequential” in decades for the Arab world and the Palestinian issue. The leaders gathered to assess the future of the Gaza Strip and coordinate efforts to prevent any actions that would undermine Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

Support for Emergency Arab League Summit

In addition to discussions on Gaza’s recovery, the meeting also expressed strong support for the upcoming emergency Arab League summit, scheduled for March 4 in Cairo. The summit will address the latest developments surrounding Palestine, particularly the humanitarian and political challenges facing Gaza.

Gaza’s Destruction and Reconstruction Efforts

The Gaza Strip remains in a state of devastation following more than a year of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas. The United Nations has recently estimated that rebuilding the area would cost upwards of $53 billion. The international community, especially Arab nations, is increasingly focusing on supporting Gaza’s reconstruction.

Key Figures in Attendance

The meeting was called by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and attended by several key leaders, including:

Jordanian King Abdullah II

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

With global attention on the fate of the Gaza Strip, the Arab leaders reiterated their commitment to finding a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, as well as to securing the well-being and future of the Palestinian people.

