Arab League, Iraq, Egypt voice concern over Syria’s security situation

The Arab League (AL) has expressed deep concern regarding the deteriorating security situation in Syria, particularly the recent surge in violence and external interventions that have exacerbated the crisis. In a statement released on Saturday, the AL condemned acts of violence, the targeting of government security forces, and uncontrolled killings. The pan-Arab organization also expressed concerns over foreign interventions that threaten to destabilize Syria further.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League stressed the urgency of focusing on policies and measures that promote stability and civil peace in Syria. The statement emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to prevent any plans that could destabilize the country and hinder its recovery process. The AL expressed particular concern about developments in Syria’s coastal region, where confrontations have intensified in recent days.

Iraq and Egypt Voice Concerns Over Continued Violence

Both Iraq and Egypt have also expressed concern over the escalating violence in Syria. Iraq’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging all parties involved to show restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians. The Ministry condemned the targeting of innocent people and warned that ongoing violence would only worsen the crisis and deepen instability in the region. Iraq called for dialogue and peaceful resolutions, rather than military escalation.

In a similar vein, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s support for the Syrian state and its institutions. Egypt’s statement, issued on Friday night, condemned any actions that could undermine the security, safety, and stability of the Syrian people. Egypt reiterated its commitment to supporting Syria’s national stability in the face of the current security challenges.

Clashes in Syria’s Coastal Region Result in Casualties

Recent clashes in Syria’s coastal Latakia Governorate have resulted in significant casualties, with at least 237 people reported dead, including military personnel, resistance fighters, and civilians. The escalation began on Thursday and marks the deadliest outbreak of violence in Syria since the fall of the previous government in December 2024. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the violence stems from ongoing government crackdowns on remnants of the former regime’s military factions in Latakia, Tartous, and Hama.

The escalating situation in Syria’s coastal region has raised alarm among regional leaders, prompting calls for greater international cooperation to prevent further destabilization. As the conflict continues, the Arab League, Iraq, and Egypt stress the importance of dialogue and stability in efforts to address the crisis and secure peace in Syria.

International Appeal for Stability and Peace in Syria

As Syria grapples with internal conflict and external pressures, regional stakeholders have emphasized the need for comprehensive policies that can restore stability and peace to the country. The Arab League, along with Iraq and Egypt, has urged for the protection of civilians, the cessation of violence, and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions to resolve ongoing tensions.