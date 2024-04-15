Arab officials concerned Israel may start war with Iran

Abu Dhabi: Arab officials are concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may launch a wider military campaign against Iran, NBC News reported.

Two senior Arab officials told the broadcaster that Netanyahu could start the war as a response to Iran’s massive drone and missile attack on Israel, the report said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, according to IDF data. The attack came in response to Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.

Israel Defence Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel had intercepted 99 per cent of the aerial targets fired by Iran, including all drones.