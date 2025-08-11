Are BJP Merger Rumors Forcing BRS to Change Its Strategy?

Sangareddy: BRS party chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao held a series of meetings with key leaders at his farmhouse in Erravalli. On Monday, he met party leaders K. T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao, and former MP Vinod Kumar.

According to sources, detailed discussions were held during the meeting on approaching the Supreme Court regarding the Kaleshwaram Commission report. It was also decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue of defected MLAs. Due to these important matters, this meeting at the “Palm House” is being considered highly significant. During the meeting, KCR clearly instructed senior party leaders to give a befitting reply to the campaign being spread about the merger of BRS with the BJP.

It should be noted that the pillars of the Medigadda Barrage, built under the Kaleshwaram project with thousands of crores of public funds, have collapsed. In this context, the government of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took steps by forming the Justice P. C. Ghosh Commission. After an investigation lasting about 15 months, the Commission submitted its report to the government, in which the role of BRS chief KCR was also termed significant. The government has also formed an SIT in this regard, and it is likely that action will be taken against those responsible based on the report.

On the other hand, after the formation of the Revanth Reddy government, many public representatives of the BRS joined the Congress under “Operation Aakarsh.” BRS leaders, including KTR, had approached the High Court over this issue, but being dissatisfied with the court’s decision, they have now decided to go to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, rumors are also circulating that the BRS party is merging with the BJP; however, the party has already denied these claims.