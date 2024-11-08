Arjun is grateful to Rohit Shetty for trusting him when many were unwilling

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor recently expressed his gratitude towards filmmaker Rohit Shetty, acknowledging the trust the director placed in him when many others were hesitant.

On Friday, the ‘Gunday’ actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of his film “Singham Again.” In the images, Arjun and Rohit Shetty are seen posing together.

One BTS clip shows the director applying blood to Arjun’s clothes to add the final touch to his character, Danger Lanka. In another, Rohit is seen giving a makeup touch to Kapoor’s character. Additional images feature Arjun fully immersed in his role as Danger Lanka.

Sharing the post, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor wrote in the caption, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved.

This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat! #SinghamAgain.”

Talking about his role in the cop drama, Arjun had earlier mentioned that returning to the “Singham Again” character feels like a full-circle moment, reconnecting him to the very roots of his career, which began in 2012 with “Ishaqzaade.”

“Every role shapes you, and this one’s reminded me of the fire that started it all. I owe it to the audience for embracing this transformation and joining me on this journey,” added Kapoor.

“Singham Again” also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise. The film, inspired by Ramayana, was released on November 1.

“Singham Again” has become Rohit Shetty’s 10th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark and the fastest to do so.