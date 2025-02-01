Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About His Marriage Plans

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming romantic entertainer Mere Husband Ki Biwi. As the trio promotes the film, Arjun Kapoor was recently asked about his personal life, particularly his marriage plans.

During a promotional event, when asked about his marriage plans, Arjun Kapoor responded, “I will let you all know when it happens. Today, we will be talking about the film as it is time to celebrate the movie. I think I have allowed enough conversation and chatter around my personal life when I have been comfortable.”

He further added, “When the time is right, I will not be hesitant to share it with you all. You all know, how I am as a person. Right now, let me celebrate Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Seeks Diet Advice from Fans

Arjun Kapoor’s Recent Breakup

A while ago, Arjun Kapoor publicly announced his breakup with actress Malaika Arora. At a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray, the actor revealed that he is now single.

First Poster of Mere Husband Ki Biwi Unveiled

Recently, the makers unveiled the first poster of the much-anticipated drama Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The poster features a humorous tug-of-war between the three lead actors, with Arjun Kapoor at the center, while Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh each tug at his arms while sitting on a horse.

Arjun shared the poster on his Instagram, captioning it, “Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, phassta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”

Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh also shared their versions of the poster, humorously scratching each other out.

Film Details

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi will also feature Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Dino Morea, and Aditya Seal in key roles. The film’s cinematography is handled by Manoj Kumar Khatoi, and the editing is managed by Ninad Khanolkar.

The film is slated for release in cinemas on 21st February 2025.