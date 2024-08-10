Arjun Kapoor shares update on his fitness journey

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the crime-thriller film ‘The Lady Killer’, has shared an update on his fitness journey on Saturday.

The actor recently took to his Instagram and shared several pictures from “a month gone by.”

The pictures feature the life of the actor and how the events unfolded for him in the past 30 days.

The 1st picture has Arjun posing for the camera from behind a window. Other pictures include a shot of him on the treadmill, a breakfast spread with omelette, bread and mocha. There’s also a screenshot of his daily physical activities and how far he has come in his fitness journey.

Meanwhile, Arjun has been in the news for his alleged break-up with Malaika Arora. Last month, Malaika skipped Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration at his Juhu residence. She didn’t wish him on social media either, which led to speculation about their possible breakup.

Later, the two were spotted at an event where they ignored each other and seemingly confirmed their breakup.

The two began dating in 2018. The duo had, although never spoken much about their relationship, kept posting mushy pictures from their vacations. Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan.

Arjun’s closeness with Malaika distanced him from Salman Khan’s family. Earlier, he dated Salman’s sister Arpita Khan, who is now married to Aayush Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana.

It is the fifth instalment in Shetty’s Cop Universe and a sequel to ‘Singham Returns’. The film is currently in post-production.