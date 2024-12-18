Arjun Kapoor’s ‘chillin’ like a villain’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, who is currently enjoying his grey era, says he is “chillin’ like a villain”.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of pictures of himself looking dapper in an all black ensemble. The actor is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with black pants and a T-shirt. He completed his look with sunglasses.

“Chillin’ like a villain…” he wrote as the caption.

Recently, Arjun, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Singham 3,”

shared glimpses of his weekend getaway on social media, giving fans a peek into his moments of relaxation before diving back into his busy schedule. In the video, Arjun was seen enjoying some pool time.

He wrote, “Just a little breather before the hustle resumes. #WeekendGetAway #WeekendDiaries.”

The clip also showed the actor performing an intense workout and getting a face touch-up done. The video concluded with him looking at the camera, smiling, and winking.

On the personal front, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora at a Diwali event in Mumbai. In October, he announced that he is now single. At a Diwali celebration hosted by Raj Thackeray, Arjun responded to playful fan chants of Malaika Arora’s name, confirming that he is currently single.

Arjun and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018, following her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. The couple frequently shared moments from their vacations and were often spotted together at social events.

Work-wise, Arjun was mostly seen playing the modern-day version of Raavan, Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again.” The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“Singham Again,” which is the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe, was released on November 1.