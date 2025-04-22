ARMY Alert! New BTS Children’s Biography Coming Soon from Little Golden Book Series

Get ready, ARMY! BTS, the world-renowned K-pop supergroup, is set to make a charming addition to children’s bookshelves with a brand-new biography in the beloved Little Golden Book series. Titled “BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography”, the book will hit shelves on September 2, 2025.

Written by Jan Ann and illustrated by Hyesung Park, the upcoming release aims to introduce young readers to the inspiring rise of BTS — from humble beginnings in a small dorm to becoming global icons dominating charts and stadiums worldwide.

The Inspiring BTS Story for Young Readers

Published by Golden Books, this biography will highlight the journey of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, tracing their roots and showcasing how the group defied the odds to achieve global superstardom.

This marks another exciting entry into the Little Golden Book Biography series, which has previously featured global icons such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Dolly Parton.

Fans can already pre-order the book through popular retailers like Bookshop.org, Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Books-A-Million.

Also Read: Aamir Khan Confirms Mahabharata Adaptation: Epic Film Project to Begin This Year

BTS Comeback: New Album, World Tour in the Works

The release of this biography comes amid growing excitement over BTS’s expected reunion. The band went on a temporary hiatus as members fulfilled their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Now, with Jin and J-Hope already discharged, the remaining members — RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — are expected to return by mid-2025, and a new BTS album and world tour are reportedly in the pipeline.

Jin and J-Hope Solo Tours: A New Chapter for BTS Stars

While fans await a full-group comeback, BTS members continue to shine solo. J-Hope is currently touring the globe with his first-ever solo tour, Hope on the Stage, which kicked off in February.

Meanwhile, Jin is all set to embark on his “Run Seokjin Ep.” Tour, starting with two performances in South Korea on June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. His tour will continue in Japan in July and then move to the United States with stops in California, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey, before wrapping up in Europe in August.

A Must-Have for Every BTS Fan

With BTS set to return to the spotlight and their legacy now immortalized in a children’s classic, “BTS: A Little Golden Book Biography” is a heartwarming tribute to the journey that continues to inspire millions. Whether you’re a lifelong ARMY or introducing BTS to the next generation, this book is a must-have collectible.