Army jawan dies of electrocution in Rajasthan
Jaisalmer: An army jawan died of electrocution in the cantonment area here on Thursday, police said.
Lance Havildar Jagroop Singh (28) suffered an electric shock after touching a water motor in a park located in the cantonment.
Singh’s body has been sent to his native village Tarn Taran in Punjab where his last rites will be performed, a police official said.