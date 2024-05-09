North India

Army jawan dies of electrocution in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: An army jawan died of electrocution in the cantonment area here on Thursday, police said.

Lance Havildar Jagroop Singh (28) suffered an electric shock after touching a water motor in a park located in the cantonment.

Singh’s body has been sent to his native village Tarn Taran in Punjab where his last rites will be performed, a police official said.

