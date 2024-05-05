Army recruitment rally in Secuderabad on June 20

Hyderabad: Army recruitment rally under the Unit Headquarter Quota (UHQ) will be held at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad on June 20 onwards for sons of War Widows/Widows/Ex-Servicemen

/Servicemen and own brother of servicemen/Ex-Servicemen for Agniveer (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clk/SKT and Agniveer Tdn 10th Edn Std Category (Dresser, Chef Mess, Chef Community, Steward and Washerman) and 8th Edn Std (Mess Keeper& House Keeper) & Open Category for Outstanding Sportsmen in the fields of Swimming & Diving and Volleyball only.

The age limit for all the categories is 17½ to 21 years. Educational qualification for Agniveer General Duty is Class 10th / Matric pass with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following the grading system, a minimum of ‘D’ grade (33%-40% in individual subjects) or grades with 33% in particular subjects and overall aggregate of ‘C2’ grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate. For Agniveer Technical, 10+2 / Intermediate exam pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject or with above-mentioned educational qualification from any recognised State Education Board or Central Education Board to include NIOS and ITI Course of minimum one year in the required field with NSQF level 4 or above or 10th / Matric pass with 50% in aggregate and minimum 40% in English, Maths and Science with two years of Technical Training from ITI or two/three years Diploma in Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Mechanic Diesel, Electrician, Fitter.

For Agniveer Clk/SKT, 10+2 Intermediate exam pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Bookkeeping in Class XII is mandatory. For Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Edn Std, Class 10th simple pass. For Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Edn Std, Class 8th simple pass.

Eligible candidates are required to report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad at 0500 hrs on June 20 to participate in the rally.

For details, candidates can contact Headquarters, 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana State, Pin – 500010 or Email awwaleagle@gmail.com or visit www.joinindianarmy@nic.in or call phone 040-27863016. The Commandant 1 EME Centre reserves the right to cancel the candidature/rally at any stage.