Indian Army Releases Video of Strike on Kotli Terror Camp under ‘Operation Sindoor’

Hyderabad: The Indian Army on Wednesday made public a dramatic video showing one of the nine precision airstrikes conducted under ‘Operation Sindoor’—a retaliatory mission against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Army Confirms Strike on Lashkar’s Kotli Camp

The video was shared via the official account of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on social media platform X. The accompanying caption confirmed that the target was the Abbas Terrorist Camp in Kotli, located just 13 km from the Line of Control in POJK.

“OPERATION SINDOOR #JusticeServed

Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli. Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK). Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists. DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025,” the post read.

Key LeT Facility Eliminated

According to defence sources, the Abbas Camp served as a major hub for training suicide bombers for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), one of the most notorious Pakistan-based terror outfits. The facility reportedly housed infrastructure supporting the training of over 50 terrorists at any given time.

Operation Sindoor: A Direct Response to Pahalgam Attack

The strike comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian soldiers and civilians. The Indian government launched Operation Sindoor as a targeted mission to dismantle terror launchpads and command centres across POJK and Pakistan.

So far, nine terror targets have been confirmed as hit, as part of the wider military campaign.

Public Reaction and Military Precision

The release of the video is seen as both a show of transparency and deterrence. The footage has quickly gone viral on social media, with many lauding the precision of the Indian armed forces and the government’s strong stance on national security.

The Indian Army is expected to release more footage in the coming days as it continues to provide updates on Operation Sindoor’s progress.

