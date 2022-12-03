3 ways to wear colour of the year 2023 ‘viva magenta’

New Delhi: Fashion connoisseurs, designers and even buyers look forward to the time when pantone announces its colour of the year.

Fashion and style predictions, season stories, and almost everything around fashion start taking shape with this announcement and 2023’s Viva Magenta feels like a big leap from the 2022’s Very Peri.

It’s great to see how our energies have been transitioning since 2020, from calmness, belief, excitement to empowerment, subtle boldness and much confidence in our everyday fashion. The color is very powerful to look at as it expresses a sense of fearlessness and audacity. The depth of the hue is bound to give structure and statement to the outfits.

Interestingly, Viva Magenta is like a solo artist! Monotonal styling best suits the color. Powersuits, silk blouses, tailored trousers would be the perfect silhouettes to sport in this color. It is a powerful color to carry at work and a beautiful color to flaunt in the evening making it one of the most wholesome hues and hence easiest to add to your wardrobe.

Mitali Joshi, Creative Lead and Designer, BoStreet, shares a few looks you could choose to pull in Viva Magenta.

1) Dresses:

A fan of wearing dresses and following the trend? Well this color is a perfect one for you! Rich in texture and tone, this color goes best styled solo too. Pick a monochrome dress and style it well with stilettos and minimalistic jewelry. Set the tone by choosing the color of heels and accessories. For a bold and edgier look, go for dark tones like Black, and for a subtle chic look, go for warm tones like Beige.

2) Co-ord Sets:

Co-ord Sets are one of the best to invest on. They can be paired as two separate outfits or can help you create a well matched silhouette. A co-ord in bold color like Viva Magenta will add style to your wardrobe. Pair your set with block heels and a handbag for an elegant chic look. You can also pair the top individually with wide-leg high waisted jeans and platform shoes. Add in some minimalistic jewelry to complete your look. For your evening look, grab the co-ord pants and pair it with a black bralette top, stilettos and sling bag. Add in some gold jewelry and you are ready to go!

3) Sweaters:

As winter sets in, sweaters become our comfort zone. It is a perfect combination of comfort and style. Your winter wardrobe is incomplete without a sweater in such a fierce and bold color as it can easily classify as a statement look. Pair your sweater with skinny fit jeans and heeled boots for a chic and elegant fall look. Grab your sling and put on your golden hoops to complete your look!

BoStreet’s curated collection will make your styling and wardrobe bold, trendy and edgy, all at the same time.