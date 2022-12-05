A look at the Green Mediterranean diet...

New Delhi: Diets can be taken up for a variety of reasons, including weight loss, weight gain, hormonal balancing, bodybuilding, and so on… but the final goal should be to maintain a balanced diet for optimal health and nutrition.

Living in a world full of information and innovation, there is much to discover, so we explored the trending Green Mediterranean Diet, and compare it to other popular diets such as Keto, Vegan, and Atkins to see how it measures up.

Let’s bite in to it and see what the buzz is about.

Green Mediterranean diet

Currently in vogue and the most “healthy diet” popular across the globe nowadays is the Mediterranean diet. This allows for the consumption of nuts, olive oil, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes, and fish. It also permits the consumption of dark chocolate and red wine.

But according to recent research, a Mediterranean diet with a “Green” twist could potentially be more effective.

The Green Mediterranean diet is a variant of the Mediterranean diet and is inspired by the eating habits of people in Greece and Italy. Simply put, if you choose a green Mediterranean diet, you must eliminate red and processed meats and eat a lot more leafy green vegetables.

According to the National Library of Medicine, “The green MED diet, supplemented with walnuts, green tea, and Mankai and lower in meat/poultry, may amplify the beneficial cardiometabolic effects of the Mediterranean diet.”

For those suffering from diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, and cognitive decline, the green MED diet has been shown to be more effective. If you have a health issue related to the previously mentioned treatments, you may try this diet after consulting your doctor.

Atkins Diet

The Atkins diet is named after cardiologist Dr. Robert C. Atkins, it is a popular low-carbohydrate eating plan developed in the 1960s. The key to this Atkin’s diet plan is to avoid food with high carbs, eat as much protein and still lose weight.

While the green MED diet advises against red meat, the Atkins diet allows meat consumption, with the rest of the rules remaining the same on eating habits.

Keep handy the four Phases of the Atkins Diet to achieve a better result:

Phase 1: Induction

Phase 2: Ongoing Weight Loss (OWL)

Phase 3: Pre-Maintenance

Phase 4: Lifetime Maintenance

Vegan Diet

The hospitality business has woken up to the growing popularity of the vegan lifestyle. Many people have adopted it as a result of mounting climate change and animal rights concerns. Vegan diets require less cropland than meat-based diets do, but aside from all the other resources that have an impact on the environment, the vegan lifestyle is also advantageous in terms of health benefits.

Vegans consume only plant-based foods, such as plant-based meat, fruits, greens, nuts, etc. The vegan diets major objectives is to promote weight loss and reduce cholesterol levels in order to reduce the risk of heart disease.

Ketogenic Diet

Dr. Russell Morse Wilder of the Mayo Clinic discovered the Ketogenic diet, also referred to as the “Keto diet.” He also created the phrase “ketogenic diet” to describe a diet that encourages you to eat an excessive amount of fat and little to no carbohydrates, resulted in a high quantity of ketone bodies in the blood (ketonemia).

The ketogenic diet was first made available as an epileptic treatment in the 1920s. The diet program first had considerable popularity, but as antiepileptic drug therapy advanced, its use drastically decreased.

Today, people are using the Keto diet to burn fat while fasting and eating any high-fat foods they like, including red meat, fatty fish, nuts, cheese, and butter.

While there is much discussion among health-conscious individuals about the various diets that are advertised in the marketplace, it is important to first speak with your doctor and get guidance on the best diet you should follow.