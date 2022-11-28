Combs and Brushes for Men’s Hair of every type

New Delhi: When it comes to men’s grooming, there is no dearth of products or variety of choices. However, there are a few essentials which need to be in every man’s grooming kit, especially when it comes to combs and brushes. Here are a few options to select from:

CLASSIC HAIR COMB

If you have any kind of part in your hair, a classic hair comb is ideal. The hair comb is by far the simplest tool to use to guarantee a straight and even component. Additionally suggested for styling damp hair is the hair comb. Therefore, if you style your hair without drying it, be sure to use a hair comb because a brush’s many bristles might lead to breakage and split ends. A single row of teeth on the hair comb helps your hair to flow more naturally in one direction, making it much better controllable in addition to being a little kinder on those luxurious locks.

WIDE TOOTH HAIR COMB

When your hair is damp, a wide-toothed hair comb works wonders for detangling long or short hair. Wide teeth that simulate hand styling result in much gentler styling with less pulling, snagging, or strand-damaging friction. The brush’s softer nature makes it excellent for reducing split ends and will minimize hair loss brought on by hair combing. It is also much kinder on your scalp, much like it is on your hair follicles. This is the one for you if your scalp is sensitive to irritation. Additionally, it works fantastic if you want a messier look because the large teeth make it possible for less obvious hair comb lines, which gives your hair a much more natural-looking appearance.

CLASSIC HAIR BRUSH

The adaptability of the traditional cushion hair brush is crucial. This is the brush you need if you want one that can handle all hair kinds, textures, and styles. Stick with the traditional hair brush to manage your hair’s style and length in any situation if you prefer to style it when it’s dry, you frequently switch up your look, or you wait a while between cuts.

VENTED HAIR BRUSH

This is a product that you absolutely need in your grooming kit if you use a hair dryer to style your hair. The hair dryer’s air can easily pass through the vented hair brush as you style. Most vented brushes have a static and frizz-free design that adds negative ions to the hair follicles to lessen the frizzing that naturally happens with hair dryer use as well.

PADDLE BRUSH

Straight hairstyles for long to medium-length hair look best when created with paddle brushes. The paddle brush is the one for you if you have longer hair and need something that can handle that regal mane. Not only is it fantastic for untangling longer hair, but it also gives your hair a healthy, natural shine by causing the cuticles to lie flat.

Ikonic Professional creates tools to enhance the creativity of skilled experts so they may get the required aesthetics. Every Ikonic tool is made to be user-friendly and suitable for professionals of all experience levels. It is accomplished by their team of qualified professionals, who provide their counsel and direction in the creation of each tool.