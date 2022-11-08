Hyderabads Favorite Dum Biryani wins food lovers hearts with Authenticity, Quality, and Innovation

HYDERABAD: India Legendary Paradise Biryani has a new mantra to serve Hyderabad’s pride – Kacchi Dum Biryani with its vision to become a true authentic Indian QSR brand. This mantra is to keep Authenticity, Quality and Innovation before anything in the quest of serving this delicacy to food lovers.

And with this Mantra in view, Paradise is inviting Biryani lovers to a treat by adding two new dishes – Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani and Dakshin-e-Khaas Kebabs to its menu. As a true south Indian Biryani, the new items on Paradise’s menu are a good mix of the spices with umami flavour. Dakshin-e-Khaas Biryani and Kebabs will be available at all the Paradise outlets and channels – be it dine-in, delivery or takeaway. The new dishes have also been made available on Paradise Biryani app.