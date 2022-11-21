Special soup recipes for winter

New Delhi: Soups are an excellent method to stay hydrated and satisfied because they are primarily liquid. Your immune system gets a boost from them. You can ward off the flu and colds with soup, and they also work as a fantastic remedy for illness. The majority of soups are packed with ingredients that combat sickness.

Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.

Carrot and ginger soup

Ingredients Quantity

Olive oil 1 tbsp

Ginger 1 tbsp

Celery 1 tbsp

Diced carrots 100 gms

Vegetable stock 300 ml

Sugar 2 tbsp

Salt, pepper according to taste

Mint leaves, ginger sticks to garnish

Method

. Heat 1 tbsp of olive oil in a pan and saute 1tbsp of ginger and 1tbsp of celery.

. Add 100 gms of diced carrots and saute for 10 minutes.

. Add 300 ml vegetable stock and continue to cook till the carrot is cooked.

. Remove from heat and blend. Strain through a strainer and add 2 tbsp of sugar if required

. Add salt & pepper to taste.

. Garnish with mint leaves and ginger sticks and serve hot

Kala Channa and ankuritmoong Shorba

Ingredients Quantity

Black channa 200 gm

Sprouted green moong 100 gm

Ginger 20 gm

Garlic 15 gm

Green coriander 25 gm

Vegetable oil 50 ml

Coriander seeds 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Gram flour 1 tbsp

Salt To taste

Black pepper(crushed) To taste

Imli 50 gm

Method:

. Soak black channa overnight. Soak Imli in 200 ml of water. Strain and reserve the liquid

. Change water, mix with 2/3 rd sprouted green moong, add salt and put to boil.

. Add crushed ginger and coriander to the pot. Cook till soft

. Add smashed garlic followed by cumin and coriander seeds.

. When they start to crackle add gram flour and cook till sandy texture.

. Cool and keep aside.

. Blend black channa with a hand blender.

. Strain finely in another pan. Put on heat.

. Now add gram flour mix and cook for another 10 minutes till required consistency achieved. Now add tamarind water.

. Check for seasoning. Serve hot with boiled rice

Makai Shorba

Ingredients Quantity

Golden corn roasted 200 gm

Vegetable oil 15 ml

Garlic clove 5 no

Ginger 5 gm

Cumin seeds 3 gm

Coriander seeds 2 gm

Maida 10 gm

Turmeric 2 gm

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander shoots 5 gm

Method:

. Blend half roasted corn to make a fine paste and coarsely grind the remaining corn.

. Heat oil in a pan

. Add chopped garlic clove. When golden, add cumin and coriander

. Now add ginger, coriander shoots, turmeric and maida. Cook for another 2 minutes till sandy texture.

. Now add water (approx. 100 ml). Cook for another minute

. Strain into another pan. Discard residue

. Now add pureed and coarsely grounded corn

. Bring to a boil and simmer to required consistency

. Check seasoning and serve hot with accompaniments

Quinoa Cauliflower Shorba

Ingredients Quantity

Cauliflower 150 gm

Quinoa 50 gm

Onion 50 gm

Garlic 10 gm

Bay leaves 01 no

Star anise 02 gm

Vegetable stock 100 ml

Oil 20 ml

Cream 10 ml

Method:

. Take a pan, add some oil and heat it on medium flame.

. Add onion and Garlic, cook for 1 minute, then add bay leaf, star anise, Cauliflower and quinoa and cook for 5 minutes.

. Add vegetable stock then bring to boil, reduce heat for 10 minutes or until cauliflower and quinoa is cooked properly. Once cauliflower and quinoa is cooked properly, remove bay leaves and star anise.

. Transfer shorba to a large blender. Add small amount of stock and blend until creamy. Strain shorba and reheat and serve hot.

. Garnish with cream.