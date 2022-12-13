New Delhi: Winter evenings are typically spent relaxing with a hot beverage and a tray of warm snacks. The ideal ones satiate all of your cravings and prevent you from going hungry. Your body needs more energy to stay warm during those chilly days, so instead of overindulging in fatty or sugary delights, try these satisfying and healthy homemade winter snacks to keep you going. Here are some simple winter snack recipes while the weather is still nice.

MOZZARELLA TOAST

Ingredients:

1 crusty French bread

100 gm butter

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 Tbsp chopped garden herbs

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp chopped spring onions

200 gm mozzarella cheese – sliced

Method:

Slice the bread 1″ thick.

Grill on one side only.

Beat butter, garlic, herbs, seasoning and spring onion together.

Spread over the un-toasted side of the bread.

Cover with slice of cheese.

Place under a preheated grill.

Allow cheese to melt.

Serve hot immediately.

CRISPY HERB CHICKEN

Ingredients:

2 Cups Fresh breadcrumbs

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tbsp Lemon rind, grated

2 tbsp Fresh Parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp Garlic powder

1/2 cup Plain flour

1 Egg

1 tbsp Milk

550 gram Chicken breast supremes

For frying Vegetable Oil

Method:

Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan, lemon rind, and parsley and garlic powder on a plate.

Season with salt and pepper. Place flour on a plate. Whisk egg and milk together in a shallow bowl.

Coat 1 piece of chicken in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture. Coat in breadcrumb mixture. Place on a plate..

Repeat with remaining chicken, flour, egg mixture and breadcrumb mixture.

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Cook chicken, in batches, for 4 to 5 minutes each side or until golden and cooked through. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towel to drain.

PYAAZI KEBAB

Ingredients:

1 Kg Onion (large), sliced

200 gram Lemon grass

1 tsp Red chilli (crushed)

5 Green chilli, chopped

2 tbsp Ginger, finely chopped

200 gram Mint

1 tsp Cumin seeds (jeera)

200 gram Fresh coriander

1/2 tsp Nutmeg powder

1 1/2 cup Makai ka atta

1/2 cup Refined flour (maida)

1 tsp Sweet soda to taste Salt

1/2 kg Desi ghee

Method:

Spread thin slices of onions on a plate. Lightly rub with lemon grass, red chilli, green chilli and ginger, and keep aside for 5-10 minutes.

Then add sweet soda and all remaining spices except salt. Mix well.

Sprinkle salt on each slice just before cooking.

Make tikki and fry them twice in desi ghee.

CRISPY SPINACH

Ingredients:

300 Gram Spinach, shredded

15 gram Onion, chopped

5 gram Garlic (chopped)

3 gram Fresh Chilly, chopped

For frying Oil

to taste Salt

Method:

Fry the spinach and put it on a oil absorbent paper.

Heat the wok, throw in the garlic and add onion, chilly and spinach along with seasoning.

Toss all the vegetables together in the wok for 30 seconds which will impart a smoky flavor and blend the ingredients together.

Serve hot on the plate.

BHUNE BESAN KA MURG TIKKA

Ingredients:

20 ml Malt vinegar

1 tsp Ginger paste

1 tbsp Garlic paste to taste Salt

1 kg Chicken tikka (boneless,12-13 pcs)

For second marinade:

1/2 cup Hung yogurt

50 gram Processed cheese

50 gram Gram flour (besan), roasted

1 tsp Yellow chilli powder

1 tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Garam masala powder

20 ml Oil

1/2 cup Cream

A pinch of Kasoori methi powder

1 tsp Cumin powder, roasted

Method: Prepare first marination with malt vinegar, ginger paste, garlic paste, salt. Marinate chicken for 20 minutes.

For second marination, mix together hung yogurt, cheese, roasted besan, yellow chilli powder, black pepper powder along with garam masala, kasoori methi powder and roasted cumin powder in a bowl.

Add chicken pieces followed by some oil and mix.

After that, mix in some cream with the marinated chicken. Keep for 1 hour.

Serve with coriander chutney or a chutney of your choice.