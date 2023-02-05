Black Cumin – Excellent Herbal Medicine

By Dr. Mohammed Iqtedar Husain Farooqi

Arabic Name: Habb al-Sauda (Tradition) Shoniz, Habb al- Barkat

Other Names: Black Cumin (Eng.); Nielle (Fr., Ger.); Melanthion (Gr.); Shoniz, Siah Dana (Pers); Ketzach, Ketyach (Heb.); Corek Otu (Turk); Kalaunji (Hindi, Urdu); Krishn Jirak, Karavi (Sans.);

Botanical Source: Nigella sativa Linn

Family: Ranunculaceae -Herb

Distribution: Mediterranean Region, cultivated in many countries including India.

Prophetic Traditions on Black Cumin:

1. The Prophet said, “Black Cumin (Habb: Sauda) is the cure for all the diseases except Saam and “Saam is death”. (Narrated Abu Huraira; Bukhari, Muslim, Ibn Maja, Masnad Ahmad).

2. I came to Madina with Ghalib bin Al-Jabr. During the journey, Ghalib fell ill. Ibn Atique came to see him and said ‘Ayesha narrated that Prophet Mohammad said, “Black cumin is remedy for all diseases.” We powdered Black cumin, mixed with olive oil and dropped it in both the nostrils (of Ghalib). We did it and Ghalib recovered. (Narrated Khalid Bin Saad; Ibn Maja, Bukhari).

3. The Messenger of Allah said, “Black cumin is the cure for all ailments except death (Tradition; Sam).(Narrated Burda; Masnad Ahmed)

4. Apostle of Allah said, “Make Black cumin obligatory (its use as medicine) for you as it is a cure for every disease except Saam”. Someone asked, “What is Saam”. He said, “Death”. (Narrated Ayesha; Masnad Ahmed; Abdullah bin ‘Umar; Ibn Maja; Abu Huraira; Tirmidhi).

5. Hazrat Ayesha said that the Messenger of Allah, used to say that every disease can be cured in these black seeds (Hadith. Hab al-Sauda).But to Sam. I asked what is Sam. He said death. (Narrated by Hazrat Khalid bin Saad. Ibn Majah).

In addition to the above mentioned Traditions, there are several others Hadiths in which Black Cumin has been described as a medicine of great value. Some of the books on the “life of the Prophet Mohammad” (Sirat-al-Nabi) have reported that he used to take Black Cumin with honey regularly.

It must be borne in mind that Prophet also gave great emphasis on the use of medicines in general and Habb Sauda in particular for various ailments and that is why he used to say that it is a “medicine for all ailments except Saam i.e. death”.

As a matter of fact he gave this advice with the word SAAM for several other such medicines also which only indicates that he laid emphasis on the use of medicine. According to Arabic Dictionaries Saam( (سام Poison, Poisonous and lethal.

While describing the Hadiths about the use of Black Cumin (Hab Al-Saudi), Bukhari and Muslim recorded the word Saam and explained it to be like death. It must be born in mind the word death comes as explanation of Saam in Hadiths, it is, therefore, necessary thatthe spirit (emphasis on using medicine) of these Hadithsshould always be kept in mind while expressing them,It should be noted that the use of Senna and Sunut has been emphasized in the same way.

It is recorded in the hadith narrated by Hazrat Abu Ansari that “every disease is cured by Senna and Sunut (IbnAsakir). Another one is “If any medicine save the life , it Senna (Timidhi and IbnMajah) the statement and words of these great sayings including that of Kalonji about medicine are proof that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) wanted his Ummah not to rely and adopt the method of witchcraft, dirty talismans, which people used before Islam.

They considered these as spiritual cures. It is sad some people do not understand the spirit of these hadiths and used them for their personal benefit.

It must be made clear that cumin (Arabic, Kamun) are the seeds from Cuminum cyminum (known as Zira in Hindi, Urdu and Persian). Likewise caraway seeds from Carum carvi are also called Siah Zira although these are quite different than the seeds of Nigella sativa.

The seeds of Ipomoea hederacea are also called Kala Dana i.e. Black Seeds, in Indian bazaar. Even the black seeds of Mustard (Brassica nigra) are also sometimes termed Kala Dana (Arabic; Khardal Aswad).

Thus, it may be said that there is lot of confusion in the identities of names like Kala Dana, Siyah Dana, Kala Zira, Siyah Zira etc., but the black seeds referred to in the Tradition under the name Habb al-Sauda are definitely the seeds from Nigella sativa and may be calledBlack Cumin.

Habb al-Sauda has also been mentioned in the Holy Bible under the name of Ketzach (Hebrew), which is translated as Black Cumin in the Jastrow version of the Bible (Isaiah 28: 25 &27).

Some other versions have translated Ketzach as fitches or fennel but according to the recent researchers of the Bible, correct name for Ketzach is Black Cumin only.

Hippocratus and Dioscorides have mentioned Black Cumin as Melathion whereas Pliny termed it as Gith.

According to Ibn Arabi, Habb Sauda has also been referred to as Habbe Khizra in old Arabic literature but Hasan Kamal in his Encyclopaedia of Islamic Medicine consider Habbe Khizra to be the seeds of Pistacia terebinthus. The word Shoniz for Habbe Sauda is also referred to as Shiniz in Persian literature.

Black cumin (seeds) is used as flavours in food. As medicine it is carminative, stimulant, diuretic, emmenagogue, galactagogue and used for puerperal fever, also applied externally for skin affection.

The seeds contain an essential oil, which is useful in cough and bronchial asthma. The seeds have antibacterial activity. It is an aromatic adjunct to purgative. A Decoction of seeds given just after delivery increases the secretion of milk.

It is a good remedy in dyspepsia, loss of appetite, diarrhoea and intermittent fevers also useful in amenorrhoea and dysmenorrhea. Locally used, it removes painful swellings of hands and feet.

Black Cumin Seeds contain an essential oil as well as a fatty oil of high medicinal value. Saponin is also present.

Nigella sativa is an annual flowering plant, native to southwest Asia. It grows to 20–30 cm tall, with finely divided, linear (but not thread-like) leaves. The flowers are delicate, and usually coloured pale blue and white, with 5–10 petals. The fruit is a large and inflated capsule composed of 3–7 united follicles, each containing numerous seeds. The seed is used as a spice.

Avicenna, most famous for his volumes called The Canon of Medicine, refers to Nigella as the seed that stimulates the body’s energy and helps recovery from fatigue and dispiritedness.

Dr. Robert W. Lebling, Jr., reports that Habbe Souda(Habbat al-Barakah) are known as the “seeds of blessing.” The seed is not only a spice but also a valued traditional medicine to treat such ailments as asthma, flatulence, polio, kidney stones and abdominal pain.

Nigellaseeds, according to Dr. Robert, are used in different ways like 1) Eating seeds plain; 2) Eating a teaspoon of seed mixed with honey; 3) Boiling seed with water. Straining and drinking; 4) Heating seed and warm milk until it just begins to boil. Heating with water, cooling and then drinking; 5) Grinding the seed and swallowing it with water or milk; 6) Sprinkle the seed on bread and pastries; 7) Burning the seed with bukhoor (incense) for a pleasant scent.

According to German immunologist, Dr. Peter Schleicher, black seed halts immune reactions and check many chronic diseases like eczema, asthma and even cancer.

Prophet used to soak 20 seeds wrapped in a linen cloth in water overnight, and place drops of this solution into his nostrils to relieve congestion and colds. (Al-Akili, Medicine of the Prophet).