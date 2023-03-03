Childhood obesity likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035 in India

According to a report, childhood obesity in India is likely to rise 9.1% annually by 2035:

A global report released ahead of World Obesity Day warns that if prevention, treatment and support measures do not improve, obesity among boys and girls in India is likely to see an annual rise of 9.1% by 2035. The World Obesity Atlas 2023 published by the World Obesity Federation shows that in 2020, boys had a 3% obesity risk, but by 2035, the risk will likely go up by 12%, and for girls, the risk was 2% in 2020, but in 2035, it will rise to 7%.

More than adults, childhood obesity could be more than double by 2035. Boys are likely to see a 100 per cent increase, while girls can see a 125 per cent increase in the risk of obesity. In all, over 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity in 12 years time unless significant action is taken.



“This year’s Atlas is a clear warning that by failing to address obesity today, we risk serious repercussions in the future. It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents,” Prof. Louise Baur, President of the World Obesity Federation, said in a statement.

Baur added, “Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social, and economic costs on to the younger generation. That means looking urgently at the systems and root factors that contribute to obesity, and actively involving young people in the solutions. If we act together now, we have the opportunity to help billions of people in the future,”

The report attributes the increase to rising trends in dietary preferences towards more highly processed foods, greater levels of sedentary behavior, weaker policies to control the food supply and marketing, and less well-resourced healthcare services to assist in weight management and health education in the population. The report warns that unless significant action is taken, more than 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children worldwide will be living with obesity by 2035. The report also predicts that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion, and in India, the impact of obesity on national GDP would be 1.8% by 2035. The report stresses that the economic impact of obesity is not a reflection of blame on people living with obesity.