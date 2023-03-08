Covid raises risk of liver problems, acid reflux, ulcers: Study

A recent study has found that individuals who have contracted Covid-19 face a greater risk of developing gastrointestinal (GI) disorders compared to those who have not been infected.

“Gastrointestinal problems were among the first that were reported by the patient community,” senior author Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University said. “It is increasingly clear that the GI tract serves as a reservoir for the virus.”

The study, which analysed approximately 14 million medical records, discovered that GI disorders like liver problems, acute pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, and ulcers were 36% more likely in people with Covid-19 than in those without the virus.

Moreover, patients with Covid-19 also faced an increased risk of experiencing constipation, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, bloating, and vomiting. The senior author of the study, Ziyad Al-Aly, commented that the GI tract appears to act as a reservoir for the virus. The researchers believe that infections caused by SARS-CoV-2 have contributed to 42 million new cases worldwide so far and suggest including GI health as an integral part of post-acute Covid care.

“This is no small number, Al-Aly said. “It is crucial to include GI health as an integral part of post-acute Covid care.”



In addition, an updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that Covid-19 can have lasting effects on nearly every organ and organ system of the body weeks, months, and potentially years after infection. According to the updated Vital Statistics Reporting Guidance, serious post-Covid conditions include cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, renal, endocrine, haematological, and gastrointestinal complications, as well as death.