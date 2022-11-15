Five ways to control sugar levels while eating

New Delhi: A lot of people think a simple portion of dal and rice is healthy, but it is mainly comprised of carbs! Thinking it’s healthy, they overeat these quantities and then complain about sugar levels or fatty stomachs.

The main agenda is to have balanced meals which are your protein as the top priority, low GI carbs especially for Diabetic people, lot of veggies and good fats.

White sugar, brown sugar, cane sugar, beet sugar – all of these are types of sucrose. Sucrose is a disaccharide, meaning it is made up of two simple sugars: glucose and fructose. It is found in nature but is also produced commercially from either sugar cane or sugar beets. Sugar occurs naturally in all fruits and vegetables; however, it is the added sugars that are of concern. The over-consumption of added sugars has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some forms of cancer. So how can we control our sugar intake?

What is diabetes?

There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is when your body doesn’t produce insulin.

Type 2 diabetes is when your body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the insulin that it does produce doesn’t work properly.

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can occur during pregnancy.

If you have diabetes, your body can’t break down sugar correctly, and this causes your blood sugar level to become too high. Over time, if blood sugar levels aren’t controlled, they can cause serious health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, and amputation.

The good news is that there are things you can do to control your blood sugar level. Eating healthy foods, getting regular exercise, and taking medication (if prescribed by your doctor) can all help to keep your blood sugar levels in check.

What are the symptoms of diabetes?

There are a few different symptoms of diabetes. They include:

Excessive thirst

Frequent urination

Weight loss

Increased hunger

Fatigue

Blurred vision

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s important to see your doctor right away. They can run some tests and let you know for sure if you have diabetes.

What are the three ways to control sugar levels while eating?

If you are worried about your sugar levels, here are three ways that you can control them while eating.

Watch your portion sizes. When it comes to sugary foods, it is important to be aware of how much you are consuming. Be mindful of your portion sizes and try to limit yourself to a small amount.

Choose natural sugars over processed ones. When given the choice, opt for foods that contain natural sugars rather than processed ones. This way, you can help regulate your sugar intake and avoid spikes in your levels.

Avoid sugary drinks. Drinks like sodas and juices can contain high amounts of sugar, so it is best to avoid them if possible. Stick to water or unsweetened tea instead to help keep your sugar levels in check.

The end of it’s all about physical activity, this doesn’t mean you have to spend 2-3 hours in the gym on daily basis. Simply take a 20-minute walk before sleeping so the sugar levels can be balanced back slightly. Also after the walk, you will be sleeping for a minimum of 8 to 10 hours which automatically puts your body in a fasting state resulting in better insulin regulation + sugar control.

Include protein with every meal or snack. Protein helps to slow down the absorption of carbohydrates, which can help to keep your blood sugar levels from rising too high after eating. So be sure to include a source of protein at every meal or snack time or a general thumb rule of consuming a minimum of 0.8g of protein per KG of body weight.

By following these five tips, you can control your sugar levels while still enjoying the foods you love. Make sure to monitor your sugar intake, limit sugary beverages, and include more healthy foods in your diet. By doing so, you’ll be on your way to better blood sugar control and a healthier lifestyle overall.