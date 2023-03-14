Heart healthy cooking methods everyone should follow

When one thinks of a heart-healthy diet, they may imagine plain and boiled food. However, a heart-healthy diet should be interesting, flavorful, and colorful, incorporating deep-colored fruits and vegetables, coarse grains like millets, all types of legumes (including soy, nuts, and seeds), low-fat dairy, and some fish or poultry. Unfortunately, reports like “What India Eats” by ICMR-NIN in 2020 have shown that people eat far less of these heart-healthy fruits and vegetables than recommended, which is concerning. A heart-healthy diet should include at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Additionally, the cooking method used can affect the taste, texture, color, digestibility, absorption, and nutritional value of the dish. According to dietitian and wellness consultant Neelanjana Singh, preferred cooking methods include stewing (cooking in a covered pan using a small amount of simmering liquid) and steaming (surrounding food with steam produced by boiling water). Among frying methods, stir-frying or sauteing (tossing food in a small amount of fat in a frying pan) are acceptable and healthy.

Neelanjana advises that while each cooking method has its own advantages and limitations, there are general guidelines to follow for optimal heart health. Firstly, it’s important to avoid overcooking as this destroys the nutrients, colors, and textures of the food. Shorter cooking times are preferred, with pressure cooking and microwaving being prime examples. Secondly, when cooking with water, it’s best to use as little water as needed to minimize the loss of water-soluble nutrients. Leftover water can be used in sauces or gravies, and baking soda should be avoided when cooking vegetables to prevent a drop in Vitamin C content. Lastly, it’s crucial to avoid very high temperatures when dry cooking methods like grilling, baking, broiling, and frying are used. Cooking at high temperatures (above 180 degrees Celsius) can cause the formation of acrylamide, a compound linked to cancers, diabetes, and heart disease. The fat that drips onto meats, paneer, or potatoes at high temperatures can cause the formation of these harmful chemicals.

Using multi-source cooking oil is recommended for optimal health as it has low-absorbance technology and better heat stability, which is ideal for high-temperature cooking methods like frying and baking. While fried foods are often part of celebratory menus, they should be consumed in limited portions to avoid an increased risk of disease. A heart-healthy diet focuses on using minimally processed and nutrient-dense ingredients to prevent disease conditions. It’s important to be aware of foods to watch out for, such as excess salt, sugar, and saturated fat, and to avoid trans fats, ultra-processed foods, and processed meats. Ultimately, the dietary choices we make can have a significant impact on preventing not only heart disease but also other chronic conditions.