How anxiety is triggered by our body?

A recent study conducted on mice found that anxiety can be produced by the coordinated activity of the brain and the heart.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature, explored the link between emotions and bodily functions and demonstrated that while fear and anxiety can lead to a faster heart rate, the reverse can also be true.

By increasing the heart rate of the mice, the researchers found that even previously calm animals displayed more anxious behavior. This suggests that reducing heart rate could potentially be a useful method for treating mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

The study was led by Karl Deisseroth, a neuroscientist at Stanford University in California, who engineered the mice to make their heart muscles light-sensitive, and then used red light to raise their heart rates.

The findings suggest that the brain and the heart work together to produce anxiety, which could have significant implications for the treatment of chronic conditions.