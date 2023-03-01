How to prevent risk of early death?

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Cambridge in the UK found that just 11 minutes of daily physical activity, such as brisk walking, dancing, biking, playing tennis, or hiking, could help reduce the risk of death caused by various diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Recommended amount of physical activity

The recommended amount of physical activity per week is 150 minutes, but performing at least half of that with moderate to intense activity, which is 75 minutes a week or 11 minutes a day, could prevent one in ten early deaths. This finding is encouraging for people who find it challenging to commit to the full recommended amount of physical activity per week.

According to Soren Brage from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University, starting with 75 minutes a week and gradually increasing it to 150 minutes can be a good starting position. The study, which was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that 75 minutes of moderate activity per week was sufficient to lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and cancer by 7%.

Walking also reduces risk of cancer

It also found that for some specific cancers such as head and neck, myeloid leukaemia, myeloma, and gastric cardia cancers, the reduction in risk was greater, ranging from 14-26% lower risk. For other cancers like lung, liver, endometrial, colon, and breast cancer, a 3-11% lower risk was observed. Overall, the study suggests that even small amounts of daily physical activity can provide substantial benefits to heart health and reduce the risk of cancer.