Individuals who contracted Covid-19 prior to taking vaccine may have lower immunity

A study conducted by researchers at Stanford University in the US suggests that individuals who had contracted Covid-19 prior to being vaccinated may have lower immunity. The study found that the response of a key immune cell to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was lower in individuals who had previously contracted the virus compared to those who had not.

Unvaccinated individuals who had contracted Covid-19 had lower levels of this key immune cell than vaccinated individuals who had not been infected. The study also found that individuals who had recovered from Covid-19 and then received the vaccine were more protected than those who had not been vaccinated.

The tool was designed to identify T cells that target any of dozens of specific regions on the virus’s spike protein as well as some other viral regions. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses parts of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to elicit an immune response without causing infection.

The researchers found that individuals who had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had a strong immune response to the virus’ spike protein. However, individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 prior to vaccination had lower levels of spike-specific CD8+ T cells. The study highlights the need to develop vaccination strategies that boost antiviral CD8+ T cell responses in individuals who have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2.