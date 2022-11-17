Prophet’s way of ‘tahneek’ effective way to protect premature babies against brain damage

Neonatal hypoglycemia is common among new born. Neonatal hypoglycemia occurs when the neonate’s blood glucose level is less than the newborn’s body requirements. Dangerously low blood sugar affects about one in 10 babies born too early. Untreated, it can cause permanent harm. Currently such newborns are treated by extra feeding and repeated blood tests to measure blood sugar levels. Many babies with hypoglycaemia are admitted to intensive care and given intravenous glucose.

However, a study conducted by the researchers from New Zealand found that gel therapy is a first-line treatment for hypoglycemia. They tested this therapy on 242 babies under their care and assessed that treatment with dextrose gel was more effective than feeding alone at reversing hypoglycaemia.

Experts believe that a dose of sugar given as a gel rubbed into the inside of the cheek is a cheap and effective way to protect premature babies against brain damage.

Interestingly, this is quite in line with the ‘Tahneek’ done by Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) 1400 years ago. Tahneek is an Arabic word which means putting something sweet such as dates, in the infant’s mouth after the birth. It is a noble practice in Islam, with which the newborn is greeted upon soon after birth, usually before feeding them with milk. It is done by rubbing a softened date on the palate of the new-born just after the birth. The tahneek also exercises the muscles of the mouth and may help the baby to be able to suck and take mother’s milk.