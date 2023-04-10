Walking 8,000 steps a week may delay death

A Japanese researcher has a good news for those who run away from morning walks or exercise every day and do not find time due to extreme busyness.

Well, life and death are in the hands of Allah, but daily exercise increases health and well-being.

A .group of researchers from several institutions, including Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Medicine, reported that people who walked at least 8,000 steps a day one or two days a week had a similar reduction in the risk of death after 10 years, as among those who walked three to seven days per week.

The study was recently published in the American Medical Association’s JAMA Network Open Medical Journal.

Previous research has shown that walking 8,000 steps or more per day may reduce the risk of death, although it was unclear how this risk might vary based on the number of days spent walking.

Researchers used data from the US National Health Survey conducted between 2005 and 2006 to study the relationship between daily walking and their risk of death 10 years later in 3,101 people aged 20 and older.

According to the study, among those who walked at least 8,000 steps per day for one or two days and three to seven days, the three to seven day group had a 16.5% lower mortality rate, compared to those who walked for one or two days, who had a 14.9% lower mortality rate.

