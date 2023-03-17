Why one should quit smoking

Smoking is a harmful habit that can cause a variety of serious health problems, including cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disorders. Smoke contains a multitude of chemicals, many of which are carcinogenic, meaning they can cause cancer. In India, oral cancer is the most common type of cancer, accounting for 30% of all cases, and tobacco use is the leading cause of oral cancer. Tobacco smoke is full of hazardous substances like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), nitrosamines, and benzene that can damage DNA and turn normal cells into malignant ones. Symptoms of oral cancer include pain in the mouth and ear, difficulty swallowing, mouth sores that do not heal, a lump in the neck, and white or red patches on the gums, tongue, or lining of the mouth.

The most effective way to prevent oral cancer is by quitting smoking and maintaining good oral hygiene. Abstaining from excessive alcohol consumption is also important. Giving up tobacco can provide substantial health benefits, such as improving lung function and reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. The best outcomes for treating oral cancer are achieved when it is detected early. Surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are the most common treatment options, and recent advancements have allowed for minimally invasive surgery and targeted radiation and chemotherapy drugs with minimal impact on the patient’s quality of life.

It is important to remember that prevention is the best strategy when it comes to oral cancer. Quitting smoking is the most effective way to eliminate the majority of oral cancer cases. Nicotine replacement therapy, such as nicotine gum or patches, can help reduce withdrawal symptoms, and counseling and support groups can also be helpful for those trying to quit smoking. Overall, taking care of one’s health and avoiding harmful habits like smoking is essential to prevent the development of serious health issues like oral cancer.