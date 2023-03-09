Telangana on the path to become women entrepreneurs’ hub

The Telangana government is committed to establishing the state as a hub for women entrepreneurs, according to K.T. Rama Rao, the Industries Minister, who spoke on Wednesday. Through the upcoming launch of a one-stop-shop system and targeted measures, female entrepreneurs will receive a professional identity and be able to grow their companies, producing more employment opportunities in Tier 2 and 3 cities. The minister made the remarks at a function commemorating the fifth anniversary of India’s first and only state-sponsored incubator, WE HUB, which has engaged with over 35,000 female entrepreneurs across the country. They were recognized and honored for their contributions at the event, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

The resources and support provided by WE HUB have helped them in India to succeed in their business ventures over the past five years, according to the organizers. The event included a video presentation of projects, initiatives, and programs that have supported them, as well as inspiring stories from five successful women entrepreneurs. Jayesh Ranjan, the Principal Secretary for Information Technology, emphasized the importance of women’s participation in entrepreneurship and praised WE HUB’s role in promoting women entrepreneurs. Over the past five years, WE HUB has incubated 3,194 startups and SMEs founded by women, engaged with over 5,000 women entrepreneurs, and supported 1,247 students, 986 social impact entrepreneurs, and 609 urban entrepreneurs. The incubator has been actively working to enable women-led startups across various sectors.

CEO of WE HUB, Deepthi Ravula, stated that the organisation acknowledges the potential of women entrepreneurs and strives to provide them with resources and support to succeed, regardless of their social background or circumstances. Through their efforts, WE HUB has witnessed the significant impact that women can make on their communities and the economy.

WE HUB is the only state-led initiative in Telangana, providing a platform for female entrepreneurs to receive support and engage with venture capitalists for funding, connect with corporates to scale up their business, receive guidance from mentors to fine-tune their ideas, and receive technical mentoring. Their primary objective is to establish a supportive community for aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs