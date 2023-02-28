What is new in New iPhone SE 4?

San Francisco: Apple has resumed work on the 6.1-inch OLED display, in-house 5G baseband chip, and iPhone SE 4 smartphone.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst, tweeted on Monday: “My latest survey indicates that Apple has recently restarted the iPhone SE 4, which will feature an OLED display instead of an LCD, as the biggest change. Overall, the SE 4 is a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.”

According to Kuo, the next iPhone SE 4 would have “The new iPhone SE 4 will equip with Apple’s 5G baseband chip produced by a 4nm process (similar to 5nm) and will only support Sub-6GHz as the current plan.”

He predicted that the first round of mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go “smoothly.”

In the first half of 2019, he predicted that the mass manufacturing of the iPhone SE 4 will proceed “smoothly,” and that Qualcomm’s baseband processors will soon be “abandoned” by the iPad and Apple Watch.

In the following two to three years, Qualcomm’s Apple business will drastically shrink, he continued, “which will improve Apple’s hardware gross margin.”

Kuo said last month that the iPhone manufacturer had informed suppliers that it would no longer be releasing an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024.