Drinking coffee may lower body fat, risk of diabetes

According to a study, drinking coffee, which is a good source of caffeine, may help lower body fat and the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Researchers from Imperial College London discovered that individuals with genetic variations linked to slower caffeine metabolism consume less coffee overall but have higher blood levels of caffeine than individuals who metabolise caffeine quickly to reach or maintain the levels necessary for its stimulant effects.

The study examined the impact of two common genetic variations of the CYP1A2 and AHR genes in nearly 10,000 individuals. The rate at which caffeine is metabolised by the body is influenced by the CYP1A2 and AHR genes.

The analysis’s findings demonstrated that persons with greater plasma caffeine levels had lower BMIs and body fat percentages as well as a lower risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes.

According to Dipender Gill, a clinical scientist at the Imperial, “ninety-five percent of your caffeine is metabolised by an enzyme.” Independent.co.uk.

“The activity and concentration of the enzyme are influenced by two genes: CYP1A2 and AHR.

With the help of these genetic variations, the team discovered that slower metabolizers had greater plasma (blood) levels of caffeine, and that individuals who have higher plasma levels also have a lower BMI and a decreased risk of developing diabetes.

“It’s the plasma caffeine that’s doing that,” he noted.



However, more research is needed, the team said. It is because caffeine has been associated with lower sleep quality and increased palpitations.